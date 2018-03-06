Grandmother claims she was tricked into bringing drugs to grandson in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother is behind bars after visiting her grandson in prison.

An officer at the Shelby County Division of Corrections observed visitor Sarah Griffin give a bag of Doritos to grandson, inmate Cody Clements, according to a report.

The officer immediately asked Clements to hand over the bag, and Clements allegedly grabbed a small object out of the bag before giving it to the officer.

The officer then examined the object, and it appeared to be drugs wrapped in black electrical tape, according to WREG.

Officers unrolled the tape from the object and found several individually wrapped bags of a green leafy substance, yellow pills, and white powder.

After further investigation, the bags tested positive for 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11.4 grams of marijuana, 40 bars of prescription Xanax pills, 1.7 grams of Ecstasy and 1.1 grams of Heroin.

Griffin told officers she thought she was bringing in a cell phone and did not know it was drugs. She was transported to jail and is facing a contraband charge.