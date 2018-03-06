Famous Marc Chagall painting hits the auction block next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A painting by famous artist Marc Chagall, called Le Bouquet d’Amour, is being auctioned off in New Orleans and could be yours for a whopping $900,000. Of course, that's just the pre-sale starting bid. Auctioneers say the piece will likely sell for more than one million dollars.

The painting is the most significant and highest priced work by the artist ever offered at auction in the South and captures the most reoccurring themes painted by the early modernist.

“His work really comes from the heart and it speaks about yearning and loss and love," says fine art specialist Nicole Casi.

The painting will hit the auction block at New Orleans Auction Galleries during its March 17th to 18th estate auction.