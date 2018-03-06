Bravo releases trailer for ‘Southern Charm New Orleans’ featuring Tamica Lee

NEW ORLEANS — Look out, New Orleans. The Crescent City is hitting the reality TV circuit in a big way.

Southern Charm New Orleans, featuring News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee, debuts at 8 p.m. Central on Bravo TV April 15.

Other stars include Barry Smith, local businessman and Tamica’s husband; Justin Reese, a personal injury lawyer for The King Firm and sports agent who’s the son of judge and activist Dottie Reese; Jeff Charleston, a former New Orleans Saints player; his wife, Reagan Charleston; and Jon Moody, a local artist with killer abs.

“We were always as authentic as possible,” Tamica Lee says about the show. “We show the city in a positive light. And we showed internal conflicts that everyone has with their friends.”

Bravo has released a trailer for the new series. Here’s what Bravo has to say about the show: