Biker gives cop fist bump with foot while doing stunts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Video of a man on a motorcycle bumping an officer in a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is going viral after the bike’s rider apparently posted it with this message on Facebook Saturday:

“Who Says We can’t get Along. Well in Saint Louis We Can. Mutual Respect 💯 🚔 🏍”

The video shows a man on a red motorcycle doing a wheelie. He extends a leg when he gets to an intersection and an officer in the vehicle appears to extend his arm. The two appear to fist-foot bump as they speed down the street.

Who shot the video? It is worth noting that a Facebook page named Bikers vs Cops attributes the video to an Instagram user named, “no_name_stunts.” That social media account appears to have posted several videos of bikers doing stunts around St. Louis this weekend, according to KTVI.

It is not clear if the biker was breaking any laws. Police do not appear to pull over the motorcyclist in the video.

Sgt. Keith Barrett, a St. Louis police spokesman, said the department was aware of the video and has opened an internal investigation.