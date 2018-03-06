× 4 arrested for murder of Pearl River residents found in submerged car

PEARL RIVER, LA – Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Pearl River residents who were found yesterday after they were reported missing last month.

The bodies of 20-year-old Raegan Elizabeth Day and 28-year-old Dustin R. Hartline were found inside a submerged car at the Pearl River Boat launch on March 5.

The pair went missing on February 15.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a message posted to the department’s official Facebook page that the four people who have been arrested are “directly involved in the murders” of Day and Hartline.

