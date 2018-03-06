17-year-old Sophie B. Wright student arrested for writing threats on bathroom wall

NEW ORLEANS – A 17-year-old student at Sophie B. Wright Charter School has been arrested after she wrote threats on the wall of a bathroom at the school’s Uptown campus.

Kia Simmons admitted to writing the threats on the bathroom wall, but said they were written as a prank, according to the NOPD.

Officers were alerted to the writing on the wall on March 2, and school officials cooperated with investigators to identify Simmons as the suspect.

She has been charged with criminal mischief and disturbing the peace by threats.

“This investigation is a result of the NOPD’s commitment to investigate all threats made to schools within the city and to ensure the safety our students,” according to a NOPD press release. “All threats to our schools and students will be taken seriously and handled aggressively to ensure the identification and prosecution of those threatening harm and jeopardizing the public’s safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Second District at (504) 658-6020.