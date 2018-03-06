× 15 UPS drivers in Louisiana with 25 years of no accidents

NEW ORLEANS– UPS announced that they have 15 elite drivers from Louisiana. These drivers are newly inducted into the “Circle of Honor,” an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Louisiana boats 114 “Circle of Honor” UPS drivers with a combined 2,681 years of accident-free driving.

The fifteen drivers from Louisiana are: Darren Aubert, Lee Aucoin, Darrin Cavalier, Marlon Decuir, Joseph Garrison Jr., Zchuago Harris, Michael Manley, William Miller III, James Phillips, Carl Roberson, Ronald Seiford, James Stamps, Kenneth Thomas, Donavon Scott White, and Marc Williams.

Globally, 10,504 drivers are members of the “Circle of Honor.”