VIDEO: See the smashing end to a hit and run case

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a group of people accused of stealing a car and sending it rolling on its own down a street. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the owner of a 2018 burgundy Honda CRV said she parked the car in her driveway, in the 3100 block of Nashville Avenue, on February 18th. The following morning, the woman told police her car was missing.

The following day, on Feb. 20, police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Gallier Street where they found the stolen car. They also say that whoever had the vehicle decided to abandoned it on the street but didn't bother to park it. Instead, the car rolled down the street on its own -- with nobody behind the wheel -- and hit two parked cars before coming to a stop.

Security camera footage shows the car rolling down the street and striking the cars.

The footage also shows four suspects who police are currently searching for. Along with the video, the NOPD released individual pics of the people who police say are responsible for the crime.

If you have information on the case, you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

