The complete listing of area St Joseph Altars released

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- St. Joseph’s Day is Monday, March 19, and area Catholics are finishing up preparations for the traditional St. Joseph Altars. The following parishes, schools and entities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans will host St. Joseph Altars:

ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART, 4301 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans (Nims Fine Arts Center): Open to the public 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with blessing and recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m. Meals served 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

ANNUNCIATION, Bogalusa: B and C Hall, 139 Cumberland St., sponsored by the Bogalusa Italian-American Cultural Society. Open to the public March 16-17. March 16, altar opens at 6:30 p.m. with blessing of altar at 7 p.m. March 17, altar opens at 10 a.m. with recitation of the rosary followed by feeding of the saints. Pasta Milanese meal from noon to 2 p.m. when altar closes.

ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE HIGH SCHOOL (gymnasium), 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., sixth annual St. Joseph’s Altar March 16, with viewing from noon-8 p.m., blessing at noon, rosary at 7 p.m.; March 17 altar viewing, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with tupa tupa at noon, followed by lunch in the cafeteria. Chapelle alumnae, parents, staff and friends prepare baked altar goods for the altar. 8800 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. 467-3105.

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD, 1900 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace (Piovan Hall): March 16, altar blessing after 8:30 a.m. school Mass with viewing to noon; viewing reopens from 6-8 p.m. with Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. March 17, viewing from noon-5:30 p.m. (Mass at 4 p.m.) March 18, viewing from 8 a.m.-noon. (8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses). Dedicated to parishioners that have been called home by Our Lord. All proceeds will be sent to the missions of Saltillo, Mexico, in honor of the late Father Benny Piovan, founding pastor. KC Council 9623 will serve a meatless meal following 10:30 a.m. Mass on March 18. Donations for the meal will be given to local seminarians for their needs. Italian cookies, baked goods, wine, candles, medals, rosaries and holy cards available for a donation.

BLESSED FRANCIS SEELOS CHURCH, 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans (parish hall): March 18 and 19, viewing 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19, 8 a.m. Mass with noon blessing, then meal.

BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans (James B. Branton Chapel): March 18, opening Mass and blessing at 10:30 a.m. followed by public viewing from noon until 6 p.m. Viewing continues March 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dinner and other donations go to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Missions in the U.S. and worldwide. Information: www.brothermartin.com.

CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL, 1400 Moss St., New Orleans: March 19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. with meals served at 5 p.m. in the chapel.

DE LA SALLE HIGH SCHOOL, 5300 St. Charles Ave. (school lobby), New Orleans: March 20, viewing 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Blessing at 9:15 a.m. “Tupa Tupa” Holy Family playlet, rosary at 11:30 a.m.

DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 4337 Sal Yenni Blvd., Kenner, in the church narthex: March 18, blessing after 8:30 a.m. Mass with viewing 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; March 19, viewing continues from 2-7 p.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH (St. Stephen Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans): Viewing March 18, during Sunday Masses; March 19, blessing during the 9 a.m. school Mass and viewing until 3 p.m. Meals served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL, 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans (library on the third floor of administration building): March 19, viewing from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 10:30 a.m. blessing.

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH, 1220 14th Ave., Franklinton (church hall): March 19, 10 a.m. Mass, then 11 a.m. altar blessing followed by viewing and meals until 1 p.m.

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 130 Baronne St., New Orleans: March 17, viewing following 8 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m. Vigil Mass. March 18, viewing from 12:30 p.m. until adoration (7 p.m.) and 7:30 p.m. Mass. On March 19, following 7:30 a.m. Mass until noon Mass, with blessing after Mass, then viewing from 12:30-3 p.m. Meals begin at 12:40 p.m. in parish hall.

MOST HOLY TRINITY, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington: March 19, public viewing and blessing at 9:30 a.m., with Feeding of Holy Family at 10 a.m., then meals served 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY, 7027 Milne Blvd., New Orleans (enter at marked gate): March 19 in Café Campbell, blessing at 7:30 a.m., followed by viewing until 6 p.m. Parking available on Milne Boulevard. No meals served to public.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE SCHOOL, 917 N. Atlanta St., Metairie (Bahan Center): March 16, 9 a.m. Mass followed by blessing at 10 a.m. with reenactment of Tupa Tupa, viewing until 11 a.m. Donations of non-perishable items will be received for the parish food pantry and perishable items will be brought to Waldon Nursing Home.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, 325 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, (school gym): March 18, blessing at noon; public viewing and meals served from noon-6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, 1908 Short St., Kenner (Larose Center): March 17, 2 p.m. blessing; viewing March 17, 2-7 p.m.; March 18, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; March 19, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19, Tupa Tupa at noon, with meals served to the public at 1 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR, 531 Avenue A, Westwego: March 19, 9 a.m. Mass followed by altar blessing in cafeteria and meals served until food runs out.

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS, 6851 River Road, Waggaman: March 19, public viewing and meals from noon-6 p.m.

OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CHURCH, 1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans: Sponsored by Ladies Guild. Open to the public March 17-19. March 17, blessing at 9 a.m. with viewing until 6 p.m.; March 18, viewing with 10 a.m. Sunday Mass until 1p.m.; March 19, viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

POPE JOHN PAUL II HIGH SCHOOL, 1901 Jaguar Dr., Slidell: March 19, blessing following the school’s 10:30 a.m. Mass in the gym with public viewing. Students can partake in altar’s food during lunch

ST. ALPHONSUS (St. Mary's Assumption Church, 923 Josephine St., corner Constance St.): March 17, volunteers needed to decorate the altar; March 18, blessing after the 10:30 a.m. Mass; March 19, open to the public 10-11:45 a.m. with meals served in garden from noon-2:30 p.m. For more information, call Lillian Moran at 522-6748.

ST. ANGELA MERICI CHURCH/SCHOOL, 901 Beverly Garden Dr. (Kern Center across Pomona Street): Public viewing March 18, noon-8 p.m. with candlelight rosary at 6:30 p.m. March 19, viewing from 4-9 p.m. Traditional Italian meal served beginning at 4:30 p.m.

ST. ANSELM, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville (St. Joseph Hall): Sponsored by St. Joseph Guild in St. Joseph Hall. March 17, blessing at 5 p.m., with public viewing March 18, viewing and meatless meal from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ST. ANTHONY, 2653 Jean Lafitte Blvd, Lafitte (St. Anthony Hall): March 18, blessing at 4 p.m. March 19, viewing and food served from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., closing with rosary at 6:30 p.m.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, 234 Angus Dr., Luling (C.A. Building): March 18, altar blessing following 10:30 a.m. Mass with viewing and meals until 3 p.m. March 19, viewing 6 a.m.-6 p.m. with meals at 11:30 a.m.

ST. BENILDE, 1901 Division St., Metairie (Teen Center): 11th annual altar March 19, viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 9:15 a.m. blessing.

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA (Melancon Center, 1643 Metairie Road: March 18, blessing after 11 a.m. Mass; open for viewing March 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Bags of cookies will be distributed, but no meal served due to space.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO, 13396 River Road, Destrehan (Borromeo Room): March 18, blessing at 11 a.m. followed by viewing until 8 p.m.; March 19, viewing 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. St. Joseph’s Table, traditional meatless meal with dishes prepared by ministry members will be served in the cafeteria from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Donations may be offered at the door. St. Joseph Altar Society sponsors.

ST. CLETUS, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna (Jerome Hall): March 18, 6 p.m. blessing. March 19, viewing 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with meals served until food runs out.

ST. DOMINIC, 775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans: St. Dominic Rosary Altar Society hosting. March 16, blessing during 5:30 p.m. Mass. Open for public viewing March 17-19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie (SFX school cafeteria): St. Joseph Altar Society sponsors. Viewing March 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., closing with rosary; March 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., rosary. Tupa Tupa March 19 following Mass. Traditional pasta Milanese meals March 19 only, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until food runs out.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, New Orleans: Altar at home of Joseph and Mary Talamo, 6122 1/2 Patton St. March 18, blessing at 6 p.m., with viewing until 7:30 p.m. March 19, viewing from 1-5:30 p.m. Also, altar at AVO Restaurant, 5908 Magazine Street, with blessing March 19, 11:30 a.m., public viewing 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL CHURCH, 5029 Louisa St., New Orleans: March 17, blessing at 8:45 a.m. with viewing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 18, viewing after 10:30 a.m. Mass; March 19, altar viewing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The food will be taken to a local homeless shelter on March 20.

ST. GERTRUDE, 17292 Hwy. 631, Des Allemands (Father Mac Community Center): Sponsored by Ladies Altar Society, friends. March 18, 10:30 a.m. blessing, meals served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Viewing continues until 3 p.m.

ST. JANE DE CHANTAL, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs (St. Jane Hall): March 18, blessing after 6 p.m. Mass, with cookie samples and coffee served. March 19, viewing noon-4 p.m. and meals served until food runs out. Prayers and work dedicated to “World Peace.” Donations support St. Vincent de Paul Society that helps the poor.

ST. JOAN OF ARC, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace (Family Life Center): March 17, altar opens with its blessing at 5:45 p.m. and viewing until 7 p.m. March 18, viewing times are 8:30-10:30 a.m.; noon-2 p.m.; and 5-8 p.m., and March 19, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. viewing. The “Feeding of the Saints” will be on Sunday, March 18 at 10:45 a.m. with meatless meals served from noon-2 p.m., and again from 5-7 p.m. Donations given to charity.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, 11345 St. John Church Road, Folsom: March 19, 8:30 a.m. blessing in Jonathan Hall followed by viewing until 11 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph in church, Afterward, meatless meals served noon-1:30 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH, 1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans: March 19, altar will be open for viewing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in church, with St. Joseph Feast Day Mass and blessing at noon. Spaghetti dinners will be served in the Rebuild Center immediately following the Mass. Donations received will benefit the Vincentian Scholarship Fund and Free Indeed, a safe haven for people suffering from human trafficking.

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE, 610 Sixth St., Gretna: Altar in St. Joseph complex, 7th and Newton streets. Sponsored by church, prepared by St. Joseph Women’s Club. March 18, 6 p.m., rosary and prayer service, followed by altar viewing until 7:30 p.m.; March 19, solemn 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by blessing and meals served from noon until 6 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero: March 19, altar in the hall with blessing after 9 a.m. Mass and viewing until 5 p.m. Edible food remaining will be donated to Ozanam Inn.

ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell (Family Life Center): Viewing in Family Life Center March 19, after 11 a.m. Mass until 1 p.m.; March 20, blessing follows 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. with meals served until 2 p.m.

ST. MARY’S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans: March 19, the school’s altar will be open to the public in Alumnae Hall from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations will be given to charity.

ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE, 6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans: Blessing on March 17 at noon, with viewing from 1-6 p.m. Also, March 18 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and March 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., with dinner at noon.

ST. PATRICK, 724 Camp St., New Orleans (Reynolds Hall): Public viewing following Masses on March 18 until 5:30 p.m. March 19, viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with blessing at 12:30 p.m.

ST. PATRICK CHURCH, St. Joseph Altar, March 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the meal at 11:15 a.m. in the parish Family Life Center, 28698 Hwy. 23, Port Sulphur.

ST. RITA PARISH, 7100 Jefferson Hwy., Harahan (Msgr. Champagne Community Room): March 17, blessing after 4 p.m. Mass (no viewing). Viewing will be March 18 from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 19 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Meals will be served both days from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

STS. PETER AND PAUL, 66192 St. Mary St., Pearl River: March 19, 10:30 a.m. Mass followed by blessing at 11 a.m. and Tupa Tupa with feeding of the Saints. Viewing and meals from noon-4 p.m.

METAIRIE MANOR, 4929 York St., Metairie: March 14, altar open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS VILLA ASSISTED LIVING, 10411 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge: 18th annual altar on March 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Blessing and reenactment of the Holy Family’s search for lodging at 10 a.m. Meals from the altar served to the public from 1:30-4 p.m. Residents participate in baking and keepsake bags given. The altar’s bounty will be given to the needy of New Orleans.

Home of JOYCELYN CLEMENTINE, 3533 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans: March 18 and 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with hot meal served on March 19. Visitors will receive a bag with a holy card and piece of bread. Rosaries, most handmade, and St. Joseph cords will also be available.

Home of ANDREW J. WILLIAMS, 724 Marengo St., New Orleans: 25th annual altar. March 17 and 18, viewing 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 19 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations go to Father Seelos Center in memory of Dianne Kirsch Williams and to American Heart Association in memory of Eddie Williams Sr. Contact Katie Arnona to donate, email arnona720@aol.com.