Suspected drunk driver runs off road, slams into police mobile camera unit

THIBODAUX – A woman who registered a .168 percent blood alcohol content was arrested and charged with a DWI after she ran off the road, hit several police barricades with her car, and slammed into a mobile camera unit.

Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Burdis was driving her 2014 Volkswagen Jetta down Canal Street near Jackson Street around 1:30 a.m. on March 5 when she lost control of her vehicle, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Burdis told responding officers that she swerved to avoid someone crossing the street on a bicycle, but a witness disputed that account.

She was arrested after failing a standardized field sobriety test, according to the TPD, and jailed on a $1,450 bond.

At the time of the collision, Burdis was driving with a license that had been suspended because of a previous DWI arrest, according to the TPD.