Saint Tammany Coroner identified bodies found in submerged car

Pearl River, La — Saint Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston positively identified two bodies that were pulled from the Pearl River on Monday afternoon.

According to Preston, the bodies of 20-year-old Raegan Elizabeth Day and 28-year-old Dustin R. Hartline were found inside a submerged car. Divers with the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and removed the car from the water. It was discovered at the Pearl River Boat Launch.

Day and Hartline had been missing since February 15. They were last seen leaving Pearl River to go to Kenner. The pair was in Day’s 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, the same car that was pulled from the water on Monday.

The STPSO says it is investigating the case as a double homicide. Both bodies were turned over to the coroner’s office, and autopsies will be performed on Tuesday.