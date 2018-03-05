× River rising! Army Corps of Engineers will make recommendation on opening Bonnet Carre Spillway

New Orleans — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a news conference Monday afternoon, talking about the rising Mississippi River, and the potential operation of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

That press conference will start at 1:45 P.M. We’ll find out if they recommend opening up the Bonnet Carre Spillway or not. Last check on the Carrollton gauge, and it was hovering around 13.7 feet. They start twice-weekly inspections at 11 feet. At 15 feet, they check daily.

So the Flood Protection Authority’s “Flood Fight” program is underway. They started taking precautions on Friday, closing River Road in Saint Charles Parish. Crews are inspecting the entire length of the levee at least once a day, in Orleans, East Jefferson and Saint Bernard parishes as well. They’re looking for things like water seepage and erosion. They’re also making sure all work near the levees is stopped, until the river drops below 11 feet.

If you're around the levees and see anything suspicious ,contact the corps immediately.