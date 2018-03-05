Pup News: Meet Gordon Whitefoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Gordon! He is a big, happy goofball looking for a great family! He loves treats and going for walks. He appears to know the command "sit." He is very sweet and affectionate. Here is what his foster mom says about him: "Gordon is an incredibly gentle, sweet creature who loves to cuddle, walks alongside you endearingly, and wants nothing more than to just be your companion. He is fully potty trained and crate trained, which is incredible! He is super trainable, and has already learned to sit on command in a day. Zero aggression, and is amazing with other dogs and kiddos!

Gordon is a large, mixed breed dog and he is almost 7 years old.

Gordon's adoption fee is $25.

