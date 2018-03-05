One-handed NFL prospect posts 20 reps on bench press at scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NFL prospect Shaquem Griffin completed 20 reps on a bench press drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday – all with just one hand.

The do-it-all defender from the University of Central Florida was a late invitee to the combine and didn’t expect to do what he did Saturday with his prosthetic left hand.

He had a personal goal of pressing the 225-pound weights up six times — but he went beyond that with 20.

What a moment in our Combine coverage today — @Shaquemgriffin putting up 20 reps of 225 with a prosthetic left hand. Inspiring, emotional, wonderful. pic.twitter.com/InLBEFQwS4 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 3, 2018

Griffin was born with a condition called Amniotic Band Syndrome and his hand was underdeveloped at birth and was amputated when he was 4 years old, the Daily Mail reported.

“Everybody in the stands was hyping me up. I got the guys I’m here with hyping me up. It felt amazing,” Griffin said, according to The Associated Press. “I was ready to go. I was ready to attack it.”

After Griffin’s accomplishment, players and analysts took to social media to compliment him.

“I got chill bumps watching him do 20 reps,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said. “I literally choked up a little bit watching him do that and I can’t wait to watch him tomorrow.”

“Unbelievable! Can’t no one stop what God has for you!” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted.

Unbelievable. Can’t no one stops what God has for you! @Shaquemgriffin #NFLCombine — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 3, 2018

Griffin said he hopes to inspire kids around the world.

“If I can inspire one, and they can inspire another and (soon we’ll) inspire a thousand,” Griffin said.