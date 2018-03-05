Lark in the Park to raise money for casino building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You might be familiar with City Park's annual fundraiser, Lark in the Park.

This year's event will raise money to help restore the historic casino building.

Most of you know the building as Morning Call, or the place you go to eat beignets at any time as it's opened 24 hours a day.

The building is over 105 years old

"The building, originally, used the downstairs for refreshments, which it currently is today," says Casie Duplechain, the executive director Friends of City Park.

It's age is exactly why Duplechain says it's time to show this historic building some love.

"It's one of those iconic buildings in the park. About 1500 tour buses come through and this is one of their first stops. They come, get beignets, use the restroom, so I think a lot of people just are familiar with it," says Duplechain.

During this year's Lark in the Park, organizers hope to raise $275,000 dollars for the restoration project.

"Upstairs, on the top, there are these columns and they actually are hollow on the inside, so a lot of water is getting in and damaging the infrastructure of the building downstairs as well. At the top part of the park view terrace is wood doors, so that east and west rain is causing water damage to the doors and termite damage over time. So, all of the doors up here are going to be replaced with metal doors," says Duplechain.

Fun fact, although it's called the "casino building," there has never been any gambling.

It's just a nickname for this consequential landmark.

"I think it really gives you a place to be comfortable, to eat, to relax, and then also enjoy the beauty of the park that we have," says Duplechain.

Friends of city park is a 501 (c) organization of City Park.

What does this mean, you may ask?

It means the park generates 90% of it's own operating budget and receives no city funding and little state funding.

Therefore, Lark in the Park is an annual fundraiser that allows the park to see some capital improvements.

For more information on the event that will kick off this Friday night, click here.