Jefferson Parish officials urge residents to clean up debris, drains ahead of potential storms

JEFFERSON – Jefferson Parish officials are urging residents to clean up debris and clear drains ahead of potential storms overnight Monday.

The primary threat from any storms is expected to be damaging wind gusts and the potential of one to two inches of rain.

Residents are being asked to reduce the chance of street flooding by cleaning up any debris in the streets and drains around their property.

Anyone who needs assistance is asked to call the Drainage Department at (504) 736-6751.