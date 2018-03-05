See something you like at the Oscars? This man’s got it in his Hollywood movie collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - The Oscars have wrapped up until next year.

But the magic of the movies goes on.

And it's the kind of magic that takes a lot of small stuff.

It's the details in the background that transform make-believe into at least what looks real on the big screen.

In Slidell, Louisiana, near New Orleans, there's a man who's turned his personal collection of stuff into show business history.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood monkeys around with the man who provides the props for famous movie sets.

His name is Lawrence . That's Lawrence Barratini.

He's been collecting stuff since he was a kid. Lawrence loves stuff.

He says if his collection had not wound up in the hands of the people who make movies, his family would have had him committed!

Lawrence is like a librarian inside his collection which is inside what used to be a car dealership.

It's a flea market mecca.

It's a sanctuary of stuff where producers from movies come to "shop".

He's had his collection on the big screen in lots of movies. The list includes Dawn of the Planet of the Apes which was shot in New Orleans.

If you look around here, you'll see props that helped 12 Years A Slave win three Academy Awards back in 2013.

It was also a big hit at the box office.

The movie cost $22 million to make.

And it has made close to $200 million.

You can celebrate Hollywood style and throw a party at this place.

All you have to do, just click right here on Sideshow Props.