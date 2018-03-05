× Crews searching for 2 missing Pearl River residents find car with 2 bodies inside

PEARL RIVER, LA – A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team has located a car with two bodies inside of it during a search for a man and a woman who went missing last month.

Twenty-year-old Raegan Elizabeth Day and 28-year-old Dustin R. Hartline were last seen leaving their home in Pearl River on February 15.

They were supposed to be going to a family member’s home in Kenner and then to the Baton Rouge area, according to the STPSO.

Detectives and members of the Operations Division spent the afternoon searching an area of the East Pearl River Boat Launch on Hwy 90 looking for the missing people.

The car with the bodies in it was recovered around 5 p.m.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the car’s passengers.