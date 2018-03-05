× 11-year-old Abita Springs boy arrested after sending threatening texts to fellow student

ABITA SPRINGS, LA – An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after sending texts to a fellow student indicating that he was going to bring a knife to school and stab her to death.

The 11-year-old girl who received the texts notified a teacher at Abita Middle School about the threatening texts on March 5, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The arrested student was searched, and officers did not find a knife in his possession, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

The boy was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken very seriously,” Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and the students who attend them and enforcement action will be taken when warranted. Parents I urge you, again, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of making comments like these.”