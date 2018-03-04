What to expect at the Academy Awards

Politics and an unpredictable best picture competition are poised to take center stage on Sunday at the 90th Academy Awards.

Haven’t had time to prep for the Oscars? We’ve got you covered.

What to expect at the Oscars red carpet

Black-tie attire is recommended, but black gowns are optional this time around. The women behind the Time’s Up campaign against sexual harassment aren’t planning an organized demonstration prior to the Oscars, but organizers say there will be a “moment” during the broadcast in recognition of the movement.

Who’s nominated?

Fill out your Oscar ballot with our help. Link here for a complete list of Oscar nominees and a convenient, printable ballot. This year’s nominees include Hollywood veterans like Paul Thomas Anderson and Meryl Streep, as well as new talent breaking ground in several categories.

Who’s going to win the Academy Award for best picture?

“The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” — two very different love stories of sorts — are somewhat favored. But Jordan Peele’s political thriller “Get Out,” Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film “Lady Bird,” and the war drama “Dunkirk” are also seen as contenders.

Who’s hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel returns to the helm. No doubt he’s prepped a few envelope jokes, along with a political zinger or two. Kimmel hosted last year when an envelope mix-up initially (and mistakenly) resulted in “La La Land” being named the best picture winner over “Moonlight” at the 89th Academy Awards.

Where to watch the Academy Awards

You can catch the live coverage of the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. CST.