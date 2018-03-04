Tulane wins series finale against Cal State Fullerton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Green Wave avoided the weekend sweep against Cal State Fullerton, beating the Titans 9-3 in Sunday's series finale. After 3 scoreless innings, the Titans got on the board with a run in the top of the 4th, but Tulane responded with a huge 6-run bottom half to take the lead for good.

Kody Hoese was 3-4, including a double, with 2 runs scored and Grant Matthews accounted for 3 RBI on a 2-3 day at the plate. Tulane tallied 12 hits in the game and finished the weekend with 35 hits in their three-game series against the Titans.

On the mound, Keagan Gillies got the win, going 7 full and giving-up just one run on 4 hits and striking-out 5.

Tulane (6-5) plays next on Tuesday, March 6th at UNO at 6:30 p.m., then they host Southeastern on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.