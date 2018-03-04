Three ways to get red carpet ready like your favorite stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Celebrities have endless resources when it comes to looking their best, and for red carpet season they definitely use every last one of them. With hundreds of lenses ready to capture every flaw, Hollywood's A-list needs to be on their A game.

Here's three things you can do, that the rich and the famous also do as preparation for a big event.

Body Sculpting

Sure, celebs eat right and exercise daily, but those problem areas are sometimes due to genetics.

"Maybe they have a pooch from one angle, or maybe there's stubborn fat they can't get rid of, dieting only shrinks those cells, it doesn't eliminate them forever," said Dr. Adrian Dobrescue of Nola Dermatology. "We have a machine that many celebrities use to tighten up before an event that permanently kills those cells so that your problem area is no longer something to be self conscious of anymore."

It's called BTL vanquish, and after four treatments of acoustic wave therapy, the fat cells die off.

"It's noninvasive, there's no pain, some even compare it to a warm stone massage," said Physicians assistant, Amber Delamore. "Maybe you have a beach trip with your girlfriends coming up, or maybe you have a wedding, or event you want to look your best for, this is the answer to that."

The full results take about 3 months to show, so plan to visit the Dermatologist well in advance of your big event.

Nail game

The cameras will be capturing the nail beds of the rich and the famous as well, and this year the trend is the "coffin nail."

Yes, coffin, like where humans and vampires rest in peace. Blanc Beauty Bar in New Orleans CBD, and on Magazine street specializes in creative nails. In fact, many celebrities such as the cast of Scream Queens get their nails done at Blanc.

And last but not least, makeup.

Celebrity make up artist, Melissa Vaccaro says in order to achieve that glowy look that celebrities have mastered, it's all about prepping the skin.

"Hydration is so key," said Vaccaro. "Celebs will spend all morning moisturizing their faces, drinking water, and doing face masks so that the makeup sits right. There's great masks you can get at CVS, or you can come see me!"

Vaccaro is located at 2405 Metarie road and has masks in store, and can also do your makeup for any special events in your near future.