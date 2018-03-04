No need to go to the movies to see the stars in New Orleans. In the French Quarter, look for the letters: NOAC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Hard to tell from out here, but the New Orleans Athletic Club sits smack dab in the heart of Hollywood.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood knows why this 145 year old club is star-studded.

When Chelsea Bussey sells the place, Chelsea shows and tells.

Chelsea Bussey is one of the sales people at the New Orleans Athletic Club, known around New Orleans by the acronym, NOAC.

Back to Chelsea who sells the place with muscles and movie stars seen right here.

Lawrence Fishburne.

Spike Lee.

And Chelsea tells the story a guy who was at NOAC playing basketball one day.

Chelsea says, "I was on my lunch break, playing basketball and there was this cute guy who was playing basketball with all these other random guys."

Turns out this basketball playing guy was movie star Mark Wahlberg.

Chelsea says, "I didn't know his name was Mark, he told me his name was Mike, so I played basketball with Mike."

Hang out at NOAC, the New Orleans Athletic Club, and you see stars here working out or shooting a feature film.

Wild Bill bumped into Jamie Lee Curtis, Renee Zellweger and Oscar nominated star of the movie Precious, Gabourey Sidibe.

That's why the New Orleans Athletic Club, NOAC is hanging its own Hollywood Hall of Fame.

There's a list with more than 300 names of stars who come to the club.

There's a picture of Denzel Washington.

There's one of Spike Lee.

There's even Bob Hope.

You don't have to go to the movies to see the stars. Not in New Orleans.

At NOAC, you may just have to glance over at the treadmill next to you.