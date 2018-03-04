Did the stars of ‘Girl’s Trip’ really drink Tropical Isle hand grenades?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Did the stars of the hit movie, "Girl's Trip" really drink hand grenades from Tropical Isle? Or was it melon juice with water? You see the stars drinking out of those trademark green containers, but was there booze inside? News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found out when he went "Dishin' On The Movies."

He talked to Pam Fortner, co-owner of Tropical Isle to get the scoop!

The Hand Grenade Drink is the #1 selling drink in the French Quarter. After the movie was such a huge hit, Fortner said they did see a boost in sales. Fortner also said that they donated the Hand Grenade drinks used in "Girl's Trip."

