‘Make crawfish great again’?

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a red baseball cap with white letters, and from a distance you might mistake it for one of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps.

Except that it reads: “Make Crawfish $1.97/lb Again”.

Locals get the joke of course, because crawfish prices haven’t been that low in more than 20 years. Wouldn’t it be “great” to get a pound of boiled mudbugs at that price “again”? In WGNO’s roundup of crawfish prices from various local sellers, this week’s average price per pound is more than twice as much- $4.31.

Aaron Angelo, the artist/entrepreneur who sold those Robert E. Lee commemorative coins after the confederate statues came down last year is at it again.

This time with a less controversial product.

“They’ve been selling like gangbusters,” says Angelo, “(We) made 20, and those sold out in less than 2 days, then made another 20, same result, so we’re in the process of making 100… with plans to make more as demand dictates.”

Angelo says he got the idea after seeing funny memes when President Trump introduced his famous red cap during the campaign. While other puns seemed to be coming from “some electronic meme generator,” says Angelo, he came up with the cheeky crawfish slogan himself.

“When I posted to Reddit” says Angelo, “someone made the comment ‘Great, now I’m going to see you and think you’re one of those MAGA nuts.'”

But Angelo says that if wearing the cap makes someone “do a double take,” he hopes that person will “walk away with a smile, knowing the message is something we all could get behind.”

Although imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Angelo says he’s disappointed to see that his slogan has already landed on a competitor’s t-shirt for sale, but he says he has plans for a t-shirt of his own.

For now, he’s selling the caps for 19.95 on Etsy.

Just don’t be surprised if you see a “deluxe” cap one day, with hand-embroidered letters instead of heat-pressed vinyl.

“Maybe,” jokes Angelo, “we’ll call it ‘The Presidential.'”

https://www.etsy.com/listing/591971397/make-crawfish-197lb-again-cap?utm_medium=SellerListingTools&utm_campaign=Share&utm_source=Raw&share_time=1518649810000&utm_term=so.slt