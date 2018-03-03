× Howling Wolves: St Paul’s reaches Top 28 with win over Brother Martin

The St Paul’s Wolves reached the Top 28 for the first time in school history with a 78-66 win over Brother Martin Friday at the Gene Bennett Sports Complex.

Parker Edwards scored 35 points for St Paul’s. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Sports presented by Delgado Community College.

St Paul's will play Catholic Baton Rouge in the semifinals. Head coach Stephen Dale said the monkey is definitely off his team's back after getting to the Top 28.

Also in Division I, the four seed McKinley defeated Jesuit 62-52. Here's the highlights from Friday Night Sports presented by Delgado Community College.

And, St Aug fell at Catholic 38-25. Here's the highlights from Friday Night Sports presented by Delgado Community College.

McKinley will play Scotlandville in the Division I semifinals. Scotlandville defeated Holy Cross, 99-60.