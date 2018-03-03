A picture taken on February 3, 2018 shows football balls on the pitch prior to the French L1 football match between Lille Losc and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. / AFP PHOTO / Denis Charlet (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
High flying Jay: Jesuit’s Chris Tadros is our Best player of the week
A picture taken on February 3, 2018 shows football balls on the pitch prior to the French L1 football match between Lille Losc and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. / AFP PHOTO / Denis Charlet (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
Jesuit’s Chris Tadros is our Friday Night Sports Best Player of the week, presented by St Thomas Community Health Center.
Tadros scored the game tying goal and assisted the game winner in Jesuit’s 2-1 overtime win over St Paul’s in the Division I championship last Saturday night in Lafayette.
Here’s a report from WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields.