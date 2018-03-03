× High flying Jay: Jesuit’s Chris Tadros is our Best player of the week

Jesuit’s Chris Tadros is our Friday Night Sports Best Player of the week, presented by St Thomas Community Health Center.

Tadros scored the game tying goal and assisted the game winner in Jesuit’s 2-1 overtime win over St Paul’s in the Division I championship last Saturday night in Lafayette.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields.