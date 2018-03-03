× ’35, Sophie B. Wright, Landry Walker all charge into Top 28

It was a big night for Orleans Parish Public in the state quarterfinals.

And Friday Night Sports on Nola 38 and WGNO had the highlights.

Landry Walker defeated HL Bourgeois 72-49 in the 5A quarterfinals. The Bucs will play Ouachita Parish in the semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Here’s the highlights.

In class 4A, McDonogh 35, the 18th seed defeated St Martinville 68-67. '35 will play Woodlawn of Shreveport in the 4A semis. Here's the highlights.

And, Sophie B Wright reached the Top 28 with a 97-59 win over Crowley in the 3A quarterfinals. Here's the highlights.

Sophie B Wright will play #2 seed Peabody in the 3A semifinals.