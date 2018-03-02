× WWE fans bringing down “brainbusters” — reading to Woodland West kids

HARVEY, La. — WWE fans, your wrestling favorites are coming to town, going head to head at the Morial Convention Center next month, but some of them are already here, reading to kiddos in Harvey, at Woodland West Elementary Friday morning.

A reading rumble! A literary battle royale! Some WWE greats were throwing down “brainbusters” at Woodland West. They spent the morning reading to kids here!

More than 300 students in grades 3 to 5 will participate in a reading celebration featuring WWE superstars Big Show and Kofi Kingston, and NXT superstars Jessica Elaban and Brennan Williams. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior also came out!

Each student received a book to bring home! WWE donated 1,000 books to Woodland West. The WWE and the non-profit First Book have given out more than 170 million books to children in need, donating 20,000 books to New Orleans area schools as part of WrestleMania in the community.