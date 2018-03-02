Wiener dogs will be horsin’ around on Saturday at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Who let the dogs out? Well, lots of people did, apparently!

Only time will tell if practice makes perfect for one of the cute wiener dogs we found out on the race track Wednesday afternoon. They were there practicing for Saturday's Wiener Dog Dash, when one hot dog champion will take home a $500 purse.

48 pure-bred dachshunds were picked to compete in this friendly tail-wagging competition at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Owners are allowed to use whatever it takes to get them across the finish line. At Wednesday's practice session, we saw treats, toys and actual edible hot dogs.

There were young pups, as well as dogs eight and nine years old.

"New Orleanians love crazy things! They love horse racing and it's a perfect mix," says Leslie Monson, Sr. Marketing Manager for the Fair Grounds. She says the wiener dogs are a huge crowd pleaser.

There's something joyful about watching these adorable dogs wander around the track. Some four-legged friends seemed more content to daydream than to dash! They often had trouble finding the finish line and it's a comical scene.

The event has been going on for more than five years, and the folks in charge say they hope the Wiener Dog Dash will attract a new crowd to the race course.

The doggie heats will happen between the first four Thoroughbred races, and the first post time for the horses is 1 p.m. Parking can be a challenge so get there early.

There will be food trucks and inflatable bounce houses for the kids.

For more on the family-friendly event, click here.