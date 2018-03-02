This Sunday: ALG Style Warehouse Sale!

NEW ORLEANS – Mark your calendars for the shopping event of the season, it’s The Warehouse Sale by ALG Style!

Yet again, ALG Style will be bringing together 25+ of your favorite local boutiques and designers in one location, for one big sale. Think the Barney’s Sample Sale meets The Hunger Games. Everything you ever wanted to buy and most of it is 60 – 70% off – some even 90% off.

And for the ultimate shopper, they have the ULTIMATE shopping experience: The VIP Hour. From 10 am – 11 am, VIPs can shop the best deals and sip champagne before everyone else! Purchase VIP tickets here.

If all that shopping talk is making you exhausted, don’t worry, there will be food on site. The parking is free and ALG Style will be giving out prizes all day long.

The Warehouse Sale is focused on helping local businesses. When ALG Style started The Warehouse Sale 5 years ago, their goal was to help drive revenue and marketing for local boutiques. After 14 Warehouse Sales and over 8,000 customers, the goal is still the same.

Here are all of the stores:

See you there!