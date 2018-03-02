Metairie man accused of shooting, killing his mother

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie man is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge, accused of shooting and killing his mother.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a call about a woman who had been shot.

When they arrived at the home in the 4800 block of Loveland Street, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The initial call said she had committed suicide, but investigators determined she had been shot by someone else.

Her son, 21-year-old Chad Mcavoy, was at the home with another family member when deputies arrived.

Mcavoy was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He admitted to killing his mother.