Local author, fisherman hosts book launch party Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans author has written a book for middle school aged children called “The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou.”

You can meet the author, Gary Alipio, and the book’s illustrator, Sarah Gramelspacher, at the book launch Saturday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Octavia Books.

About the Book: Hatcher Hampton is turning twelve. Per family tradition, he’ll be entering his first fishing rodeo, hoping to prove he’s better than his older brother. First prize wins $500––money that could save his family from eviction. Reality soon intervenes in Hatcher’s heroic fantasy as he faces a one-armed man, boat blunders, and an old swamp legend, ‘Ol Gator. But getting stuck in a horsefly-infested swamp with Grampa Grump and no extra underwear isn’t what he had in mind.

Alipio is an award-winning advertising writer, a marketer and an amateur fisherman.

He grew up just outside of New Orleans and spent many years on the bayou waters with his family. Over the years, his love of fishing with his Grampa turned into fishing with friend and now with his daughter. This is his first middle grade novel. Find him on Twitter & Instagram @garygalipio.