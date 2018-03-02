‘Horton Hears a Who!’ But whoever heard Horton speaking Russian? Chinese? Haitian Creole?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Everybody who knows Dr. Seuss knows the book.

It's a classic.

It's right up there with all of them.

You know them.

Here are just a few of them.

The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

And this one, Horton Hears a Who!

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovers it's the favorite of the kids from the International School of Louisiana.

The kids there got to pick a book to read to celebrate Read Across America Day.

And what book did these creative kiddos select?

Of course on the birthday of Dr. Seuss, on the day the good doctor would have turned 114, the kids had to pick one of his best.

They picked Horton Hears a Who!

And when they decided on this book and they decided to read it, they didn't just read it.

They decided to read it in twelve different languages.

Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Portuguese, Italian, Haitian Creole, French, Spanish and even English.

Wild Bill says to second grader Delilah McDuff, "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, Dr. Seuss already sounds like a foreign language to me, why do you kids here at the International School of Louisiana work so hard and study all this stuff?"

Delilah McDuff at first answers Wild Bill.

She answers, in French!

And then she translates.

She says, " learning languages makes you smart."

Wild Bill says to that, "well, at least smarter than this guy asking all the questions."