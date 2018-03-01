Would you eat it? Veggie Nuggets!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is giving her take on a tasty treat for Lent: veggie nuggets!

Veggie Nuggets

1 cup shredded carrots

3 cups broccoli florets

1 garlic clove

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups seasoned breadcrumbs divided

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

Ketchup

BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard

Steam broccoli in the microwave for two minutes or until tender.

Place shredded carrots, steamed broccoli, garlic, eggs, 1 cup of the breadcrumbs, cheese, onion powder, and black pepper in food processor and pulse until well combined.

Form mixture into balls, about a tablespoon each.

Flatten slightly into round discs about 1/2-inch thick.

Place remaining 1/4 cup breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.

Coat each veggie nuggets with breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until it sizzles when sprinkled with water droplets.

Arrange nuggets in skillet and cook about 4 minutes each side, or until golden brown and crispy.