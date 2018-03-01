Would you eat it? Veggie Nuggets!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is giving her take on a tasty treat for Lent: veggie nuggets!
Veggie Nuggets
1 cup shredded carrots
3 cups broccoli florets
1 garlic clove
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups seasoned breadcrumbs divided
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
Ketchup
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard
Steam broccoli in the microwave for two minutes or until tender.
Place shredded carrots, steamed broccoli, garlic, eggs, 1 cup of the breadcrumbs, cheese, onion powder, and black pepper in food processor and pulse until well combined.
Form mixture into balls, about a tablespoon each.
Flatten slightly into round discs about 1/2-inch thick.
Place remaining 1/4 cup breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.
Coat each veggie nuggets with breadcrumbs.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until it sizzles when sprinkled with water droplets.
Arrange nuggets in skillet and cook about 4 minutes each side, or until golden brown and crispy.
