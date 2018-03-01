Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks at Edna Karr High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orlean -- Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton met with local students at Edna Karr High School around 9:30 A.M. Thursday, talking about gun violence and criminal justice.

Nearly 120 students came out from Edna Karr, Andrew Wilson, Eleanor McMain Secondary, KIPP Booker T. Washington, Warren Easton, and KIPP Renaissance.

They shared personal stories and also asked Fulton about gun violence, criminal justice & more.

Fulton's son -- Trayvon Martin was killed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman six years ago. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder.

Sybrina says her son's death still pains her deeply, but she’s her son's voice now, and she wants to give hope and guidance to our young people.

"I, oftentimes, think of my son, of course, and I talk to the young people and I want them to look at me and see 'she’s been through so much, but yet she still moves on' -- I want them to keep it moving. Continue their education. I want them to come back into the community and do great things," said Fulton.

This was all a part of the Project Live and Achieve Initiative. Fulton went to Grambling State. She visits Louisiana frequently, coming out to Edna Karr just a few months ago. She also spoke at Southern University yesterday.