Top pop songs about phones!

NEW ORLEANS– Ever wondered which are the most popular songs that talk about telephones?

NationalToday.com did a telephone survey of 1,000 Americans and these are the top pop hits about phones.

  1. “Call Me Maybe”-Carly Rae Jepsen
  2. “I Just Called to Say I Love You”-Stevie Wonder
  3. “Payphone”-Maroon 5
  4. “867-5309”-Tommy Tutone
  5. “Say My Name”-Destiny’s Child
  6. “Hotline Bling”-Drake
  7. “Telephone”-Drake
  8. “Call Me”-Blondie

Here are some other fun facts about phones, according to NationalToday.com

-1 in 2 Americans still own a landline.

-1 in 5 Americans have been prank called.

-The Motorola RAZR was voted the best 00’s cell phone.

Here’s a story News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did about a payphone that actually still works in New Orleans!

 

 

 

