Top pop songs about phones!
NEW ORLEANS– Ever wondered which are the most popular songs that talk about telephones?
NationalToday.com did a telephone survey of 1,000 Americans and these are the top pop hits about phones.
- “Call Me Maybe”-Carly Rae Jepsen
- “I Just Called to Say I Love You”-Stevie Wonder
- “Payphone”-Maroon 5
- “867-5309”-Tommy Tutone
- “Say My Name”-Destiny’s Child
- “Hotline Bling”-Drake
- “Telephone”-Drake
- “Call Me”-Blondie
Here are some other fun facts about phones, according to NationalToday.com
-1 in 2 Americans still own a landline.
-1 in 5 Americans have been prank called.
-The Motorola RAZR was voted the best 00’s cell phone.
Here’s a story News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did about a payphone that actually still works in New Orleans!