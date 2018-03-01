× Top pop songs about phones!

NEW ORLEANS– Ever wondered which are the most popular songs that talk about telephones?

NationalToday.com did a telephone survey of 1,000 Americans and these are the top pop hits about phones.

“Call Me Maybe”-Carly Rae Jepsen “I Just Called to Say I Love You”-Stevie Wonder “Payphone”-Maroon 5 “867-5309”-Tommy Tutone “Say My Name”-Destiny’s Child “Hotline Bling”-Drake “Telephone”-Drake “Call Me”-Blondie

Here are some other fun facts about phones, according to NationalToday.com

-1 in 2 Americans still own a landline.

-1 in 5 Americans have been prank called.

-The Motorola RAZR was voted the best 00’s cell phone.

Here’s a story News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did about a payphone that actually still works in New Orleans!