BB's Stage Door Canteen at the National WWII Museum is celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra.

The matinee dining show "The Best of Sinatra" begins March 7th and runs Wednesdays until November 28th.

Spencer Racca plays the role of Ol' Blue Eyes and sings hits like "Fly Me to the Moon," "New York, New York," "One for My Baby," "Come Fly with Me," and "My Way."

He and pianist Tom Hook stopped by the Twist Stage to play a couple of tunes from the show.