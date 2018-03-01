× Ponchatoula man, 74, booked for cyberstalking

PONCHATOULA, La. — A 74-year-old Ponchatoula man has been arrested for cyberstalking after a four-month investigation over his posts on social media.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating 74-year-old Alva Vance III in January after complaints about stalking.

Deputies said he posted repeatedly on social media about his divorce, using “very descriptive language” that terrified his estranged wife and caused her to go into hiding.

Vance was arrested this week on seven counts of cyberstalking. He has a previous arrest for violating a court order.