× North Shore father booked for murder in death of 7-month-old son

FOLSOM, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Folsom man in the death of his 7-month-old son.

The father, Corey Nauck, 25, was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 28) on first-degree murder charges.

The Folsom Police Department on Monday reached out to the sheriff’s office for assistance with investigating a child at the hospital in critical condition with suspicious injuries.

Investigators learned that Nauck brought his baby to the hospital Monday morning, offering no explanation for the child’s injuries.

The infant was then airlifted to a South Shore hospital. He died Wednesday morning.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

Nauck was detained Wednesday afternoon at a family member’s home in Gulfport, Mississippi.

He later confessed to losing his temper over the baby’s crying and physically abusing and injuring the infant.

Nauck was booked into the Harrison County Jail and will be taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail to be booked on the murder charge.

“This was an innocent and helpless baby,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. Nothing is more horrific than the murder of an infant. I applaud our detectives who investigated this horrendous crime and worked to seek justice for this defenseless baby.”