NOPD says this puppy was stolen during an armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says someone stole a puppy from a man who was walking along Tulane Avenue.

The robbery happened on Sunday, February 25, at about 11:45 at night. According to police, while a man was walking his dog in the 2000 block of Tulane Avenue, another man approached from behind while riding a bicycle.

Police say the man on the bike offered to buy the puppy, but the owner declined to sell it. Then, according to police, the man on the bike raised his shirt and revealed a gun. Then they say he took the dog.

The robber was last seen in the area of South Roman and Gravier streets.

The puppy is a nine-week-old pit bull named Angelo. A photo, provided by the NOPD, is included in this story.

If you know where the dog is, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP. You don’t have to reveal your name, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Or you can contact the NOPD’s First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or 504-6586395.