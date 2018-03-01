× NOPD: Coroner’s Office investigator booked for pawning city-issued camera with evidence photos

NEW ORLEANS – An Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office investigator was arrested Wednesday for reportedly pawning a coroner’s office camera that contained numerous photos of crimes scenes and dead people.

According to NOPD, Thomas Evans, 36, is accused of pawning a city-issued camera at the Cash America Pawn store at 3501 Gentilly Blvd. on two separate occasions in November.

Investigators said the first time, Evans pawned the camera for $100, then returned two days later and bought it back.

Ten days later, he went back to the same pawn store, this time pawning the camera, an attachable lens and a carry bag for $200. Inside the camera was a memory card that contained “numerous photos of possible evidentiary value.”

Evans was arrested on February 28 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for theft, malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice. Evans was released from his duties immediately after the Coroner’s Office was made aware of his arrest.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Pawnshop Unit at 504-658-5546.