New Orleans mom raises national awareness about why her baby boy died

NEW ORLEANS -- Grieving parents and health professionals are raising awareness about a difficult topic.

March is designated as S.U.D.C. Awareness Month in Louisiana and now, dozens of other states, all thanks to New Orleans' own Boswell family.

S.U.D.C. stands for sudden unexplained death in childhood.

In 2014, the Boswells lost their 15 month old son Drew to S.U.D.C.

After Drew died, they created a foundation in his memory, called Drew's Tune's, that raises money for area music programs.

March 8th-12th you can help their efforts and help raise awareness for the cause!

Drew's Tunes is asking you to sing Drew's favorite song, "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" and then post it to social media.

Just add the hashtag #TwinkleTribute4Drew.

Drew's tunes will donate one dollar for every video posted to support the work of the Trombone Shorty Foundation.