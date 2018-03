Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Changes on the way Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves in. We're seeing record highs in the low 80s ahead of the front but temperatures falling into the 60s behind it. Look for a thin band of showers along the front as well.

Windy today with southwest winds 15-20 ahead of the front and north winds around 15 behind it.

Cooler and drier air will move in for the weekend.