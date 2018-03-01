Cincy spoils Tulane’s Senior Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- On a night that celebrated Tulane's lone senior, Cameron Reynolds, 10th-ranked Cincinnati came into the Devlin Fieldhouse and played spoilers, beating the Green Wave 78-49.

Melvin Frazier led Tulane with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, while Caleb Daniels added 10 points. Reynolds, who's averaged more than 15 points per game this season, was held to just 9 points. For the Bearcats, Kyle Washington led all scorers with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Turnovers were a huge factor in this game, against the Bearcats' stifling defense, which caused 17 Green Wave turnovers. Tulane finished the game with more turnovers than made field goals (16).

With the win, Cincinnati (26-4, 15-2 ACC) clinches at least a share of the regular season conference title.

Tulane (14-15, 5-12 AAC) now travels to UCF for their final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. The American Athletic Conference Tournament starts Thursday, March 8th.