A local look at the Oscar’s red carpet fashion

NEW ORLEANS -- The Oscars are coming up this Sunday night right here on ABC, and though many of us love watching the actual award show, our favorite part is the red carpet.

I got a local take on some of this year's fashion that you might just see on your favorite movie star.

We reached out to the creative director of New Orleans fashion week, Tracee Dundas, to get the scoop on what trends we might be seeing pre-award show.

"The Oscars is that opportunity for designers to really put special, custom, signature pieces on actresses and celebrities," says Dundas.

"From inflating hems to layers and layers of tulle to sheer chiffon, the goal is to always have something eye catching and over the top."

"With the "Me Too" movement happening now, don't be surprised if you see lots of celebrities wearing black on the red carpet, but probably embellished with lots of gold or silver."

"From the hair, the makeup, the shoes, every little nuance detail is very important while you are walking down the red carpet."

With all of the amazing looks, don't forget to watch out for the typical fashion faux pas.

"If you take that kind of risk it could either elevate you, or, you know, sink you," says Dundas.

I was able to hang out with some models from this year's New Orleans fashion week at the gorgeous Le Meridien hotel.

The dresses were all from the Red Carpet Boutique on Magazine street, which is perfect considering it might be a glimpse of Hollywood's red carpet glam.

You can watch the Oscars right here on WGNO at 7:00 p.m. followed by a very special edition of News with a Twist.

You don't want to miss it!