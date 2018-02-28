Tulane Sweeps Lamar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane baseball defeated Lamar 6-2 Wednesday night, sweeping the two-game series against the Cardinals.

The Green Wave took the lead in the 4th inning when sophomore Kody Hoese drove-in Trevor Jensen with an RBI double to left center. That was part of a 2-un inning for Tulane, who added two more in the 5th and one more run in the 7th. Hoese led the way at the plate going 2-4 with 2 RBI. Grant Witherspoon also had 2 hits and Ty Johnson added 2 RBI for the Green Wave. Tulane tallied 8 hits in the game.

On the mound, sophomore Chase Solesky picked-up his first win of the season, going 5 innings and giving-up one run on 4 hits.

Tulane (5-3) now looks to their home weekend series against Cal State Fullerton. The first of that three game series is Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Saturday's game is at 2 p.m. and Sunday's finale is at 1 p.m.