The HNOC Celebrates the city’s Tricentennial with new exhibition: New Orleans, The Founding Era

NEW ORLEANS -- 130 artifacts from all over the world, France, Spain, the U.S. and Canada are on display for you to admire and learn from.

"Many of these objects will never be seen together again. They speak to the diversity of experience of New Orleans earliest inhabitants," says exhibition curator Erin Greenwald.

The Native American gallery is perhaps the most impressive, showcasing the inhabitants of the lower Mississippi valley prior to European colonization and illustrating the interaction between Native Americans and the French.

“They were native made in the 18th century here in Louisiana. They're Louisiana Black Bear. The bottoms are made out of white tailed deer leather," says Greenwald.

It's one very unique pair of moccasins with a story all their own. The shoes crisscrossed the Atlantic twice throughout their history. Once in the 18th century when they ended up in a display case of the aristocracy and then again for this exhibition.

“Europeans and Africans were outnumbered by more than 14 to 1 by Native Americans during this period, so it's important for us to really think about these early peoples," says Greenwald.

And that's just the beginning of New Orleans, The Founding Era. It’s an exhibition you'll have to see for yourself to fully understand how these people and places contributed to the founding of our city as we know it.