State of Emergency declared in Louisiana for rising river levels

LOUISIANA -- Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for nine parishes, due to the rising Red River in Northern Louisiana.

The affected parishes are Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita and Rapides.

Louisiana's top agriculture official is also warning livestock and farm equipment owners in those areas to be prepared for flooding.

Rain is expected to continue through the week.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi River has also been inching higher in recent days.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is beginning twice-weekly levee patrols south of Baton Rouge as the water level approaches its annual spring crest.

That crest is expected to happen on March 18th.

Until that takes place, the Corps and State of Louisiana have implemented levee restrictions, including banning the transport of heavy loads over the levees.