Southeastern holds-off UNO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Southeastern got the regular season sweep of UNO Wednesday, holding-off the Privateers' rally and winning 68-64.

The Lions jumped-out to the early lead, up by double digits in the first few minutes of the game, but UNO closed the gap to only trail 38-31 at the half. Southeastern's Joshua Filmore led all scorers with a season-high 23 points, while Marlain Veal added 13. Junior guard Diontae Champion scored a career-high 16 points off the bench for UNO, while Ezekiel Charles added 12 and Troy Green chipped-in 11. Southeastern's leading scorer, Jordan Capps had 8 points and 4 rebounds in only 13 minutes of game action, leaving the game late in the first half with a groin injury.

This was the regular season finale for UNO, so the Privateers (14-15, 11-7 Southland) will now prepare for the Southland Conference Tournament this weekend in Katy, Texas. They await their opponent, which will be announced Saturday night. As for Southeastern, the Lions (20-10, 14-3 Southland) still have one more regular season game, hosting Nicholls on Saturday at 5 p.m. With the win Wednesday night over UNO, the Lions set a school record with 14 conference wins and 20 overall wins is the most for their program since the 2004-2005 season. Southeastern has now won 7-straight.